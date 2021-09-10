New festival in Beamsville celebrates spirits just in time for Halloween

A new celebration of Ontario's spirits is coming to Beamsville just in time for Halloween.

The two day outdoor Spirits Festival will be taking place on Thirty Road on October 29th and 30th, featuring craft distillers, brewers, food trucks, live music, vendors, tarot card readers, and psychic mediums.

Friday night's entertainment includes DJ Blake, Revive the Rose, Lost Boys, and Cobalt Prize Contemporary Blues Composition Award winner Conor Gains.

On Saturday, Brad Battle, DJs Issac and Derek, Road Waves, Theatre Crisp, The Maysides, and magician Alex Kazam will take the stage, followed by headliner My Son the Hurricane.

Attendees must be 19 years old or older.

Tickets are $45 dollars, including two sample drink tickets.