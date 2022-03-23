New GO train passes expected to bring more people to Niagara this summer

Go Transit has announced new pricing that aims to bring more people to Niagara Falls.

The new weekend passes will start at $10.

The day pass will allow riders to travel an unlimited number of times on Saturday or Sunday for $10.

A $15 weekend pass will also be available and will allow for a unlimited number of trips all weekend long, including any holiday.

"As Ontario begins to reopen, we know that you’re looking forward to visiting with friends and family again, and returning to your favourite attractions and day trip locations," GO Transit said in a release. "We're also very excited to help everyone enjoy their post-lockdown weekends a little bit more."

Children under 12 ride for free and the passes are only available for purchase online.

The Toronto to Niagara Falls service begins on June 26 and runs on Saturday, Sunday and holiday Mondays.