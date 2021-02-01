New group to oversee new home builders and vendors in Ontario

The Ontario government is designating the 'Home Construction Regulatory Authority' as the group responsible for new home builders and vendors.

Officials say the creation of the HCRA as a separate authority addresses consumer concerns about potential conflicts of interest within Tarion, Ontario's new home warranty and protection program administrator.

"When our government passed the Rebuilding Consumer Confidence Act, 2020 last July, we committed to establishing a regulator for new home builders that works for the people of Ontario. Today's launch of the HCRA is another great example of our commitment to strengthening consumer protection for our province," said Lisa Thompson, Minister of Government and Consumer Services. "The HCRA will ensure that new home builders and vendors are held to professional standards and that all buyers and owners of new homes are well-informed and feel confident that their homes have been built properly."

The government passed the Rebuilding Consumer Confidence Act, 2020, on July 14, 2020 to promote 'higher quality new home construction, which will reduce defects and new home warranty and protection claims, while better protecting consumers from bad actors in the marketplace. '

Tarion will administer Ontario’s new home warranty and protection program.