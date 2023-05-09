New Guidance Suggests Women In 40s Begin Breast Cancer Screening
New guidance says most women should begin screening for breast cancer at age 40.
The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force, a group that guides insurance policies with its decisions, says women with average risk should be screened every other year between ages 40 and 74.
Before, task force recommendations suggested women should begin screening at 50 unless they had higher risk factors.
But with higher rates of breast cancer among women in their 40s, the last task force chair said there's more value in screening at younger ages.
