New head of Canada Medical Association is first Indigenous and youngest president
The new head of the Canadian Medical Association starts his term today as its first Indigenous and youngest president.
40-year-old Doctor Alika Lafontaine says he wants to advocate for marginalized voices in health-care, saying he is proud to be the group's first Indigenous president.
But he wonders why it took so long.
Lafontaine says he also wants to advocate for a national standard for medicine that will be consistent across all regions.