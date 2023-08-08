New hospital in Niagara Falls gets $2M donation from LJM

Another donation has been made for the new South Niagara Hospital.

The Niagara Health Foundation says LJM Developments Inc and the Mian Family have donated $2M towards the 'It’s Our Future' campaign.

So far, over $55 million has been made in donations and pledges to help get shovels in the ground for the new hospital in Niagara Falls.

LJM Developments Inc. was founded in 2001 with a focus to invest, develop and manage commercial and residential properties in Canada.

“Niagara Health thanks LJ Mian for his generous $2 million donation to the South Niagara hospital capital campaign. Donations like this are essential to ensuring our new hospital has leading-edge technology and equipment, which will benefit the residents of Niagara for years to come," - Lynn Guerriero, President and CEO, Niagara Health.



“A major gift like this, just keeps on giving! Huge thanks to LJ Mian for his contribution to the hospital. It will be a hub of wellness and care for generations to come and people well into the future will be recipients of this generosity. We could not be more thankful for this kind example of giving in our community. Niagara Falls and South Niagara thanks you!” - Campaign Co-Chairs, Harry Oakes and Mayor Jim Diodati

The new $3.6B hospital is being built at the intersection of Biggar Road and Montrose Road.