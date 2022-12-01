New image of suspect who broke into 16 cars in Niagara released

Niagara Police continue to investigate after 16 vehicles were broken into in Welland and Pelham on Tuesday.

Police have released another image of a suspect who they believe vandalized cars between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. overnight on Tuesday.

The suspect is described as white, 18-25 years old, 6’0” tall, with a thin build, he was wearing a black puffy winter jacket.

The vehicle the suspect is operating is described as a grey, 4 -door sedan, believed to be a Honda Civic.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).