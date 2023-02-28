New images of suspect wanted in armed robbery in St. Catharines

Niagara Police are releasing new images of a suspect wanted in an armed robbery in St. Catharines.

It happened February 21st, at 10:51pm at a Scott Street pharmacy, when a man demanded cash and drugs from a pharmacist.

He fled on foot, and officers have obtained new images.

The suspect is believed to by white, 30 years old, 6’0” tall and 200lbs.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue winter toque, a dark blue winter jacket, a black sweatshirt with white lettering, camo pants, and brown shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1008916.