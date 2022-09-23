New Indigenous crosswalk unveiled in Niagara, ' It’s Indigenous excellence'

A new Indigenous crosswalk has been unveiled in Niagara.

It's at the corner of Merrittville Highway and Sir Isaac Brock Way near Regional headquarters.

The crosswalk was designed by Alyssa General, a local Indigenous graphic designer, artist, poet, and film-maker from Six Nations of the Grand River.

General worked with the Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre, Niagara Regional Native Centre, Niagara Chapter Native Women, Niagara Regional Métis Council, and Brock University Aboriginal Student Services on its design.

The design represents earth, sky, and water, with the teal sections representing the waves and water of Niagara River, the Thunder Beings, and Niagara Falls.

The terracotta colour represents the earth, pottery, and the Six Nations.

The semi-circle in the middle represents the Sky Woman creation story, earth and sky, with a plant growing within the sky dome of Turtle Island.

"To see yourself represented in the landscape, it’s such a beautiful representation of the teachings. All of a sudden, as Indigenous peoples, we’re seen, we’re valued and we matter. It’s Indigenous excellence. " ~ Dr. Robyn Bourgeois, Vice Provost Indigenous Engagement, Brock University