New interchange at QEW and Glendale opens today

After a lengthy construction phase the new interchange on the QEW at Glendale is opening this morning.

The provinces first diverging diamond interchange is aimed at reducing gridlock by eliminating any left hand turns when getting on or off the highway.

It does this with a series interconnected crossover lanes that are controlled by traffic lights and highway signage.

The area has seen an increase in traffic dating back to the opening of the Outlet Collection Mall in 2014.