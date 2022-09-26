New interchange at QEW and Glendale opens today
After a lengthy construction phase the new interchange on the QEW at Glendale is opening this morning.
The provinces first diverging diamond interchange is aimed at reducing gridlock by eliminating any left hand turns when getting on or off the highway.
It does this with a series interconnected crossover lanes that are controlled by traffic lights and highway signage.
The area has seen an increase in traffic dating back to the opening of the Outlet Collection Mall in 2014.
Ontario’s first Diverging Diamond Interchange at Glendale/QEW Niagara opens Sept 26. #BuildingOntario— Ontario Ministry of Transportation (@ONtransport) September 23, 2022
The new design eliminates left turns and helps traffic flow smoothly.
Watch the clip below or see the full video at: https://t.co/OPNpvkVqBg pic.twitter.com/rk2uZxUNYx
