New land acquisition improving access to Rockway trail system: NPCA

It's good news for anyone looking to get outside and enjoy the beautiful green space the region has to offer.

This according to the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority (NPCA), which acquired a 1.12-acre piece of land in Lincoln adjacent to the Rockway Conservation Area.

NPCA Director of Conservation Areas, Adam Christie, says the acquisition of the Rockway Community Centre will make it much easier to access the Rockway trail system.

"We know Rockway is one of our most popular, it's got an incredible trail system. We just didn't have an access area to this property that we own. So to be able to acquire this and have about 50 car spots for people to come and access our incredible trail system is super important."

Christie tells CKTB the NPCA's purchase was made with support from the Niagara Region's land acquisition reserve fund, with the aim of enhancing passive recreation in the area.

"It's great for the community. We're really excited to be able to now highlight the features of the site which includes a couple waterfalls and some really nice healthy forest."

Christie says the first order of business will be to assess the Rockway Community Centre building from a safety perspective, after which a decision will be made on how the building will be put to use.