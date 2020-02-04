New licence plates make their debut in Ontario

The Ford government has started rolling out new vehicle licence plates.

The old white design is gone and so is the slogan "Yours To Discover".

The new plates are dark blue with light blue insets and also feature a new version of the trillium logo.

"A Place To Grow" is the new catchphrase honouring the 1967 song "A Place to Stand, A Place to Grow."

Commercial plates will feature the slogan "Open for Business".

It will cost drivers $59.00 if they want to purchase new plates to replace their old ones.