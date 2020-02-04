New licence plates make their debut in Ontario
The Ford government has started rolling out new vehicle licence plates.
The old white design is gone and so is the slogan "Yours To Discover".
The new plates are dark blue with light blue insets and also feature a new version of the trillium logo.
"A Place To Grow" is the new catchphrase honouring the 1967 song "A Place to Stand, A Place to Grow."
Commercial plates will feature the slogan "Open for Business".
It will cost drivers $59.00 if they want to purchase new plates to replace their old ones.
-
5PM FEB 5TH
The Late Round Table c/ HOLLY MUNDULA (Regional Manager Business Banking Solutions for Meridian Credit Union)/ SHANE MALCOLM (Executive Director Leadership Niagara)
-
4PM FEB 5TH
Have you signed up for Ford’s child care cash yet?
-
3PM FEB 5TH
Bill Glisky, Managing Editor, Inquinte.ca
251 Canadians quarantined on a cruise ship
AirBnB announces new rules similar to rental cars