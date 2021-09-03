New light show debuts at Niagara Parks Power Station tonight

A new light show is debuting in Niagara Falls tonight.

The Niagara Parks Power Station will host the new show called 'Currents: Niagara's Power Transformed.'

The interactive show is based on the transformation of water to energy as viewers move through the power station at night.

Over the course of half an hour, participants will witness the creation of Niagara Falls, the work of engineers and inventors looking to harness its power, and the reawakening of the power station.

Currents will be available each night at the Niagara Parks Power Station with hourly shows starting at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets can be bought online at NiagaraParks.com/Power or in-person.