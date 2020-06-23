New math plan for Ontario students grade 1-8 with a focus on budgeting, spending and coding

A new updated math curriculum will be waiting for Ontario students when school resumes in September.

The new learning program will be taught to students in grades 1-8 and will focus on financial literacy and coding.

Premier Doug Ford says starting in grade 4 kids will learning about saving and spending money, and grade 5 students will be focusing on how to budget.

Ford also announced EQAO tests will be cancelled next year for kids grade 3-6.

A new website focusing on math will also be launched for parents to check in with their children's progress.

