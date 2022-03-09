New mega-high school in west Niagara will not be opening in September

Some disappointing news for students in west Niagara excited to go to a new mega-high school.

The District School Board of Niagara has confirmed the school will not be opening to students in September.

Officials say due to the impacts of the global pandemic, and the barriers and delays it caused, the West Niagara Secondary School building will not be ready to open by September 2022.

They have not said when the new school will open.

Starting in September 2022, students from Grimsby and Beamsville high schools will be enrolled as students in West Niagara Secondary School and will attend the Grimsby location for all regular classes and programming, while facilities in Beamsville will be used for specialty courses and programs.

The courses and programs students requested will still be offered beginning September 2022, along with extracurriculars, clubs, and teams.

Officials are working on getting the synthetic turf track and field ready for use at the West Niagara Secondary School site this year as well.