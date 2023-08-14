New minister says restoring housing affordability 'might take a bit of time'

Canada's new minister of housing and infrastructure says he wants having a job to be enough to afford a home, much like it used to be.



But Sean Fraser says restoring the housing market to that level of affordability is a huge challenge that ``might take a bit of time.''



The Liberals are showing signs of a renewed focus on housing amid mounting pressure to respond to the crisis from their political opponents and Canadians alike.



Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has keeps pointing to the dramatic increase in home prices, rents and interest rates since the Liberals came to power eight years ago.



The Liberals have seen their fortunes fall in the polls, which favour the Conservatives, as affordability and housing are top-of-mind issues.



Many warn addressing the housing crisis won't be easy for the federal government, as other levels of government hold many powers affecting housing policy.