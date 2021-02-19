New modelling suggests COVID-19 variants could cause spike in infections if restrictions are relaxed

Canada could be seeing 20,000 new COVID-19 infections per day by the middle of next month if provinces relax their public health restrictions.



Federal officials are warning the spread of variants is threatening to reverse progress made over the past month in reducing the number of new cases.



Chief public health officer Doctor Theresa Tam says even with current restrictions, projections suggest the spread of the variants could push Canada's caseload to more than 10-thousand infections per day by April.