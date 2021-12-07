New modelling suggests Ontario will see 3000 COVID cases daily, and 200-450 in ICU in early 2022

New modelling is out for Ontario and it's not painting a pretty picture of how COVID-19 will spread over the next few weeks

Ontario’s Science Advisory Table says Ontario will see a rise in ICU admissions related to COVID-19 that will once again put its hospitals under 'significant strain' even without taking into account the spread of a new variant.

The scientists say that even without factoring in the new variant -Omicron- the number of people in the ICU with COVID-19 is projected to climb to between 250 and 400 by January 2022.

Currently 168 people are being treated in the ICU.

The Table says that will put hospitals that are already struggling with staffing shortages and employee burnout “under strain again.”

They say that in the most likely scenario, which assumes that 50% of children aged five to 11 will be vaccinated by the end of December, case counts will reach about 1,750 a day in early 2022.

The group says infections could hit up to 3,000 daily if residents maintain their current behaviour and 30% of children aged five to 11 are vaccinated by the end of December.

But the scientists warn that the spread of Omicron will likely “worsen” their projections.

