New mural brightens up downtown Queen Street in Niagara Falls

A new mural is now adorning a wall in Niagara Falls through the Niagara Falls Urban Wall project.

Artist Elaine Wallis aimed to fuse the old and the new with her piece now viewable along downtown Queen Street called "Wish You Were Here."

"I used a historical ephemera of a postcard element from Niagara Falls and on top of it some big, large word art that says, 'Wish you were here.'"

Wallis says she has always loved historical elements.

The city hopes these art pieces will brighten up urban areas, but also support graffiti prevention.

The project offers mural workshops for artists and features an Artist Database letting business owners and City Staff know who is interested in creating the works of art in the community.

Building owners can submit their walls for consideration and community focus groups will determine what kind of design would be appreciated in the area.

Funding is provided by the city of Niagara Falls.