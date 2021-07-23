New museum opening to public in Niagara tomorrow

A new museum will open its doors in Niagara tomorrow.

The Lincoln Museum and Cultural Centre: Home of the Jordan Historical Museum of the Twenty, will open tomorrow to the public.

The new facility, located in the village of Jordan, was designed to house the artifacts and exhibits that showcase Lincoln’s history.

The Museum was funded by both public funds and private contributions from businesses and individuals.

It will offer programs and exhibits and is also available as an event rental space.

Programs will run throughout the summer and include STEAM Saturday for kids ages 6-12, wine painting 18+, guided nature walks, and more.

Opening exhibits are Common Ground, Fraktur, Belonging, and Our Story. Free drop-in tours of the two historical buildings will be available during July and August, and free guided tours of the exhibits will be offered on Fridays at 1:30 p.m.

During Step 3 of the Province’s Roadmap to Reopening, the total facility capacity will be 30 at one time during open hours, and 25 people for a social gathering and/or public event.

