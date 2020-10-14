New Niagara Falls tourism television ad on pause

That new Niagara Falls Tourism ad running on TV encouraging people to come to our area for a visit, has been pulled for now.

The ad was funded in part by the FedDev Ontario program.

Niagara Falls Tourism CEO Janice Thomson telling Niagara-in-the-Morning FedDev officials requested adjustments be made to it to reflect the current public health situation and guidelines.

"The feedback we had was to make some adjustments. We were simply asked to pause that (ads) in the interim, until the was a different public acceptance of travel" Thomson said.

Thomson initially defended the ad after locals raised concerns last week, saying it was taped before the recent surge in coronavirus cases.

She also said tourism operators in Niagara Falls have worked hard to implement protocols to keep their guests and staff safe.

To listen to the full interview with Janice Thomson, click here.