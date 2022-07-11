New Omicron subvariants creating another wave of COVID-19

Health officials are preparing for another wave of COVID-19.

Two subvariants have been spreading in countries around the world including Canada.

BA.4 and BA.5 are Omicron subvariants and are expected to make up a larger share of all COVID-19 cases.

Niagara's Acting medical officer of health, Dr. Mustafa Hirji says they are currently trying to understand the possible impacts of the subvariants by looking to Europe where they are both more prevalent, "Best indications are that these subvariants are fortunately not more severe but they do spread more quickly and they are harder to control and stop the spread." He adds that means more people will be infected, "even if the same percentage of people are getting severely ill it will mean there is going to be an increase of people being hospitalized and unfortunately even passing away."

Hirji says Niagara hospitals are already seeing a slight increase in cases.

Niagara Health are currently reporting 14 patients admitted with 4 being treated primarily for COVID-19 and two patients are in the ICU.

At last update the NHS was also reporting 59 staff members self isolating.