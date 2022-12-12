New online resource for youth struggling with addiction in Niagara

There is a new online resource for youth struggling with addictions.

savemylife.ca is part of a new regional campaign that is looking to connect youth and their families to the services available in Niagara.

Steve Borisenko lost his son Jacob to an overdose back in 2021 and is one of the many people behind the initiative, "I know that my son didn't know where to go for help. Based my experience, I wanted to do something that could help youth and parents who are caught up in a dangerous and scary situation and give them a place that has all the resources that are available in an easy-to-use way."

Click HERE to listen to Steve discuss the project.

The campaign will also include billboards that will be seen in areas around the region and include a QR code leading to the website.