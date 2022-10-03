New online tools help Hamilton voters prepare for municipal election

The City of Hamilton is piloting two new online tools – a voice query directory and a virtual assistant – to help residents easily access and find information about the upcoming municipal election on October 24, 2022.

“Alexa, Hey Google, where can I vote?”

Ask Hamilton is a voice query directory designed to provide users with instant access to current and accurate information about the 2022 Hamilton Municipal Election through their existing voice-enabled smart home devices enabled with Alexa, Google or on their smartphone.

Launch and access the Ask Hamilton voice query in three easy steps: For Amazon Alexa, enable or manually add the City of Hamilton Skill via the Alexa App. Next, say “Alexa, ask the City of Hamilton”. Then, ask a question. For Google, use “Hey Google, talk to the City of Hamilton and after following prompts, ask a question. More information about how to enable Ask Hamilton on different devices, as well as a detailed list of questions is available at hamilton.ca/elections.

On the City’s website, the new Elections Virtual Assistant is a chatbot tool that can be accessed on the elections-focused webpages. Users can type a question or topic about the upcoming municipal election in the search box to receive more information on the subject.

The City of Hamilton is piloting both online tools specifically for the upcoming municipal election to continue increasing access and reducing barriers to voting.

The City also released its Election Accessibility Plan 2022 with information on the City’s approach to achieving the following goals:

ensure that electoral services are accessible to all eligible voters and candidates;

engage with equity seeking and citizen advisory committees to help identify additional barriers to voting;

identify and eliminate barriers for persons with disabilities; and

create a positive and inclusive voting experience for all electors.

The new online tools, Accessibility Plan 2022, and other valuable information for #HamiltonVotes2022 is available at hamilton.ca/elections