New Ontario cases of COVID-19 dip below 100 for the first time in five days
Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 88 new cases of COVID-19.
The last five days have seen more than 100 new cases.
115 more cases of the virus are considered resolved.
29 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 20 reporting no new cases.
21,960 COVID-19 tests were processed in the last day.
Nick Dubanow, Fort Erie Councillor
David Lepofsky, Chair of the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act Alliance
Jeff Burch - MPP Niagara Centre
Matt talks to MPP Burch about plans for the school year and concerns from local racetracks about their re-opening process.