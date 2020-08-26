iHeartRadio
New Ontario cases of COVID-19 dip below 100 for the first time in five days

Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 88 new cases of COVID-19.

The last five days have seen more than 100 new cases.

115 more cases of the virus are considered resolved.

29 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 20 reporting no new cases.

21,960 COVID-19 tests were processed in the last day.
 

