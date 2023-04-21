New Ontario Volkswagen EV battery plant to create 3,000 jobs

A massive new Volkswagen electric-vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario will create up to 3,000 direct jobs and 30,000 indirect jobs in the region.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and top brass from the German automaker are unveiling details today of the new Volkswagen ``gigafactory'' that will be built in St. Thomas, Ont.



Ontario says Volkswagen will invest $7 billion in the plant, which will be operated by its battery company, PowerCo.



Volkswagen's contract with Canada will include an upfront capital investment of $700 million and production subsidies for every battery the company makes and sells, amounting up to $13 billion over a decade.



Ontario will invest $500 million in direct incentives to the company and spend hundreds of millions more to build roads, utilities, police stations and fire stations in the area.



The province says groundbreaking for the plant is planned for 2024 and production is expected to begin by 2027.