New opioid stats in Niagara have health officials crossing their fingers

Health officials are hoping a trend concerning opioid addiction will continue in Niagara.

Niagara's Associate Medical Officer of Health Doctor Andrea Feller says the number of overdose incidents are down in the region year over year.

The start of 2019 saw an increase in opioid related calls, but in June numbers sharply dropped and continued to decrease below 2018 levels.

Feller says the use of naloxone is likely a factor.

St.Catharines is also home to a safe injection site which has reported over 200 overdose reversals since they opened their doors last year.

