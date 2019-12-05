New opioid stats in Niagara have health officials crossing their fingers
Health officials are hoping a trend concerning opioid addiction will continue in Niagara.
Niagara's Associate Medical Officer of Health Doctor Andrea Feller says the number of overdose incidents are down in the region year over year.
The start of 2019 saw an increase in opioid related calls, but in June numbers sharply dropped and continued to decrease below 2018 levels.
Feller says the use of naloxone is likely a factor.
St.Catharines is also home to a safe injection site which has reported over 200 overdose reversals since they opened their doors last year.
5PM
A new #AlltheChairsMen story about the scheme to get Carmen D'Angelo hired as Niagara Region CAO, The Standard Reporter Grant LaFleche. The Late Roundtable with Chris Lowes and Reverend Martha J Lockwood.
4PM
Mario De Divitis on the formerly Gord's Place Christmas Day dinner -- BACK ON! Polytechnique: It's been 30 years since the shooting that killed 14 women, we talk to Jennifer Gauthier, Executive Director of Women’s Place of South Niagara.
3PM
YOUR CALLS. USA vs Donald J.Trump vs CANADA vs US vs YOU. Public high school teachers will hold another one-day strike next week. Shootout in Florida. Terror charges for Guelph man.