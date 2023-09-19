New paper sheds light on decision to scrap the Avro Arrow

A new research paper based on previously secret information is shedding fresh light on Canada's decision to scrap the fabled Avro Arrow in 1959.



The paper published today in Canadian Military History, a peer-reviewed academic journal, says the Diefenbaker government's choice was significantly influenced by Canadian intelligence that pointed to a diminishing need for the costly aircraft.



Alan Barnes, a former federal intelligence official now affiliated with Carleton University, obtained the classified records through the Access to Information Act.



His paper says the intelligence highlighted the Soviet Union's shift away from crewed bombers to long-range ballistic missiles, suggesting interceptors like the Arrow would increasingly play a smaller role in the defence of North America.



He says the sudden cancellation of the impressive delta-winged interceptor, once a symbol of Canada's high-tech future in aircraft manufacturing, remains a source of nationalistic anguish decades later.



He says these strategic intelligence assessments now allow for a fuller understanding of an important episode in Canadian history.