New park and sports facility in Welland starting to take shape

A new park in Welland, featuring basketball and pickleball courts, is starting to shape as construction continues.

The Empire Outdoor Multi-Purpose Sports Facility will also feature tennis Courts, beach volleyball courts and a yoga and stretching area.

The area is also getting a new multisport court thanks to Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities, as well as a splash pad.

The park is located The Welland International Flatwater Centre, which will host some events in the 2022 Summer Games in Niagara.

"Empire Communities has offered a great opportunity to the City of Welland," said Mayor Frank Campion. "This is a tremendous facility focused on sports recreation, which is essential for our growing community and destined to become a true community destination. The Empire Outdoor Multi-Purpose Sports Facility offers quality recreation facilities to our residents for years to come."

"The Empire Outdoor Multi-Purpose Sports Facility will be an amazing place for the youth of Welland to play. We are very fortunate to have this incredible collaboration with the City of Welland, Empire Communities and Jumpstart investing in Welland," said Michele O'Keefe, Associate Director, Athletics & Recreation at Niagara College.