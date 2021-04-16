New passport contest highlights Niagara Falls businesses

People supporting Niagara Falls restaurants could win a big prize.

The Niagara Falls Downtown Business Improvement Area is launching the Eat Local Passport Program with $1,000 in gift cards on the line.

The contest from April 23rd to May 31st encourages patrons to collect 8 stamps from 12 participating businesses by spending a minimum of $20 at restaurants or convenience stores or $10 at bakeries and cafes.

The passports can be picked up at one of the participating locations, and dropped off at the same stores once it is full.

Participating businesses include: