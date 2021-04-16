New passport contest highlights Niagara Falls businesses
People supporting Niagara Falls restaurants could win a big prize.
The Niagara Falls Downtown Business Improvement Area is launching the Eat Local Passport Program with $1,000 in gift cards on the line.
The contest from April 23rd to May 31st encourages patrons to collect 8 stamps from 12 participating businesses by spending a minimum of $20 at restaurants or convenience stores or $10 at bakeries and cafes.
The passports can be picked up at one of the participating locations, and dropped off at the same stores once it is full.
Participating businesses include:
- DJ’s on Queen
- Paris Crêpes Café
- Third Space Café
- Euro Café
- Plush Imperial
- Divinity Social
- Flavors & Spices
- Taps Brewhouse
- Moodie’s Bakery
- Bake.Frost.Repeat.
- Camp Cataract
- 7even Stars Tobacco & Convenience Store
-
view from the drive thru - We're going to Disneyland, eventually!view from the drive thru - We're going to Disneyland, eventually!
-
ROUNDTABLE Karen Moncur and Lee MooneyROUNDTABLE Karen Moncur and Lee Mooney
-
TALES FROM THE DUMB ZONEStories to make you laugh or shake your head, tales from the dumb zone.