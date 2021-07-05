New playground opens at Happy Rolph's Animal Farm

The new playground at Happy Rolph's Animal Farm has officially opened.

Construction of the new playground at the popular St. Catharines attraction was delayed after a fire at the equipment supplier, and some parts of a tractor feature still haven't been secured.

Some of the new features currently available include rubber play surfaces allowing for the use of mobility devices, accessible swings, cognitive and creative amenities, and quiet retreat spaces.

The Rotary Club of St. Catharines chipped in $95,000 for the park's construction to celebrate the club's 100th anniversary.