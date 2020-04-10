New poll finds audience for online religious services for Easter

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way Easter will be celebrated across Canada this year.

Families who normally gather for a meal are holding parties via Zoom instead.

Churches across the country are either pre-recording sermons or live-streaming mass to worshipers around the world.

A new poll by the Angus Reid Institute suggests those services will find an audience.

About a quarter of the respondents to the online survey identifying as Christian, Jewish or Muslim said they planned to take in an online religious service.

But despite the alternatives, religious leaders say the lack of in-person events will still be felt.

Cardinal Thomas Collins, archbishop of Toronto, says Roman Catholics will miss the opportunity to take communion during Easter.

But he says worshiping at a distance gives people a chance to focus on the important things in life.