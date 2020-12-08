New poll finds Canadians prefer smaller retail over big box stores

A new poll released today suggests the vast majority of Canadians feel more comfortable shopping at small retailers than they do at big box stores.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business is hoping to use the findings to sway governments into altering current business restrictions.

According to the poll, 3 in 4 Canadians think shopping at a small retailer with limited numbers of customers is the safest way to do retail.

Stores deemed non-essential in parts of Ontario have been ordered closed, forcing shoppers to big box retailers who are selling the same merchandise.

The federaion is urging governments to consider these findings, while also recommending capping customers and staff at 3 each for smaller retailers and to encourage pre-booking appointments to avoid lineups outside of stores.