New poll finds concern growing about contracting COVID-19
A new poll shows Canadians are growing more fearful of getting COVID-19.
The Leger Survey taken last week, found 58 per cent of Canadians are personally afraid of contracting the virus.
That number hasn’t been that high since April.
Meanwhile, the latest modelling numbers show the transmission of COVID-19 is mostly under control.
The Deputy Chief Public Health Officer says he expects to see more cases as reopenings move along, with the number of cases depending on how well we follow safety rules.
