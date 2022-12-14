New poll says Conservatives retaining lead over Liberals with slightly wider gap

A new poll suggests the Tories still have a small lead over the governing Liberals and have slightly widened the gap.



The poll conducted by Leger over the weekend says 33 per cent of respondents would vote for the Conservatives and 30 per cent would vote for the Liberals if a federal election was underway.



It's the fourth consecutive monthly poll in which the Conservative party has maintained a lead _ and the fourth since Pierre Poilievre became its leader.



Both parties were slightly down overall, with the NDP up to 21 per cent from 19 per cent in November and the People's Party of Canada doubling its support to four per cent, up from two per cent.



The poll is based on an online survey of 1,526 Canadians taken from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, and it cannot be assigned a margin of error because online surveys are not considered truly random samples.



Support for both the Bloc Quebecois and the Green Party held steady in the poll, at seven per cent and four per cent of national voter intentions respectively.