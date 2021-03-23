New poll shows Canadians and Americans divided on reopening borders

A new poll suggests many Canadians are still not comfortable with opening the borders quite yet.

A Leger Poll conducted for the Association for Canadian Studies found 70 percent of 2,200 respondents reported being 'very' or 'somewhat' worried about allowing travel between the US and Canada.

About 26 percent of Canadians surveyed said they weren't worried.

Meanwhile when Leger conducted the same poll stateside, only 31 percent of Americans who took part in the survey reported being very or somewhat worried about travel across the border.

The border closed on March 21st of last year.