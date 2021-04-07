New poll shows Canadians divided on future of home prices

A new study shows a divide between those trying to get into the housing market and those hoping housing prices continue to rise.

The poll by the Angus Reid Institute finds 40 percent of Canadians want prices to continue to increase while 39 percent are hoping for a fall.

One-in-five respondents wanted to see the average home price drop by 30 percent or more.

Just over 55 percent of people living in rural settings say housing prices are too high and 67 percent of people living in smaller cities agree.

The Niagara Association of REALTORS® reports the MLS® Home Price Index (HPI) composite benchmark price for the Niagara region was $578,400 in February 2021, an increase of 31 percent compared to February 2020.