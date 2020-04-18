iHeartRadio
New poll shows less trust for Donald Trump

trump

Public health experts in the U-S are concerned that people will use their partisan political affiliations to decide which officials to believe about COVID-19 regulations.

President Donald Trump is anxious to reopen and revive the shuttered U-S economy and phase out stay-at-home orders from governors.

But polls show that people are more likely to trust how their governors and federal public health officials are handling the pandemic, than they are Trump. 

