New poll shows less trust for Donald Trump
Public health experts in the U-S are concerned that people will use their partisan political affiliations to decide which officials to believe about COVID-19 regulations.
President Donald Trump is anxious to reopen and revive the shuttered U-S economy and phase out stay-at-home orders from governors.
But polls show that people are more likely to trust how their governors and federal public health officials are handling the pandemic, than they are Trump.
Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara HealthMatt gets an update from Dr. Hirji on the Covid 19 outbreak.
Rob Foster - Lincoln Regional CouncillorMatt talks with Regional Councillor Rob Foster about how Covid-19 has impacted regional spending, including lost revenue.
Koby Vanyo - City of St CatharinesMatt talks to Koby about a new telephone-based program that offers community members 50 years of age and older the opportunity to enjoy socialization and programs from the comfort of their own home.