New poll shows support for COVID curfew

A new poll finds that more than two-thirds of Canadians say they would support a curfew if the pandemic became serious enough.

The online survey by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies says that 67 per cent of Canadians would back a temporary nighttime curfew _ from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. _ to curb viral spread in dire circumstances.

However, respondents' enthusiasm varied widely by age, with young people less disposed to the notion.

The prospect of a curfew has been floated in several provinces, with Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister mulling it last week before backing off the idea on Monday.

Leger vice-president Christian Bourque says Canadians' receptiveness to stricter COVID-19 measures stands in stark contrast to waves of resistance in the United States, and stems from deeply rooted differences in national character.

The online poll surveyed 1,534 adult Canadians and 1,002 Americans between Nov. 6 and 8, and cannot be assigned a margin of error because internet-based polls are not considered random samples.