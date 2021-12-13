New poll suggests Canadians are keeping quiet when it comes to COVID vaccine with friends

A new poll suggests 40% of Canadians know someone who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, but most don't raise the issue with them.

The poll was conducted by Leger on behalf of the Association for Canadian Studies between December 3rd and 5th.

Four in ten respondents say they have a friend or family member who is unvaccinated.

70% of those respondents say they don't discuss the issue with them, with half saying they get on well despite it.

Half say they have given up trying to persuade unvaccinated friends and family to get COVID-19 shots.

10% of respondents say they have ``unfriended'' someone who has not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

