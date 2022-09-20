New poll suggests more Canadians would vote for Trudeau over Pierre Poilievre

A new poll suggests Canadians favour current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to lead the country over newly elected Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

Leger released findings today from its latest survey of voting intentions, one year after the Liberals were elected to form a minority government.

The data shows 28 per cent of respondents said they would vote Liberal if an election were held today, six points less than the 34 per cent who said they would vote Conservative.

The survey paints a different picture when it comes to who Canadians believe would be the best prime minister.

24 per cent of respondents chose Trudeau, three points ahead of the 21 per cent who chose Poilievre, who recently won leadership of the Conservative party.

Another 17 per cent picked NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

The survey is out on the same day members of Parliament return to the House of Commons for a new sitting, where the cost of living is expected to dominate debate.