New rainbow crosswalk unveiled in Niagara-on-the-Lake

Niagara-on-the-Lake kicked off Pride Month by unveiling a new rainbow crosswalk.

Alongside the crosswalk at the intersection of Niagara Stone Road and Anderson Lane the town will also be flying the pride flag at Town Hall and have started to install five rainbow benches.

Lord Mayor Gary Zalepa says, "I am proud to be a part of a Town that is continuously making strides toward being more inclusive."

The town says fundraising efforts led by the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee will help offset the costs of the crosswalk initiative and the installation of the rainbow benches.

One rainbow bench has been installed at Centennial Park in Virgil.

The other locations where benches will be installed are Mary and King Street (Old Town), Niagara on the Green Park (Glendale), Sparky's Park (St. Davids) and Queenston Firehall (Queenston).

CAO Marnie Cluckie adds, "It is important to the Town to foster an equitable and inclusive space where everyone feels a sense of belonging. As such, the Town strives to be mindful and see projects and initiatives through a DEI lens. The crosswalk is a visible way of celebrating, supporting and creating awareness of the 2SLGBTQQIA+ community in Niagara-on-the-Lake."