New Ram electric pickup can go up to 500 miles on a charge

An electric Ram pickup truck with up to 500 miles of range and a battery-powered people-hauling Kia SUV are among the new vehicles being introduced at the New York International Auto Show now underway.

The Ram 1500 Rev looks more like the current gas-powered model than a more futuristic concept vehicle the company showed off in January.

Kia's new EV9 is a little longer than the automaker's popular gas-powered Telluride, and it can seat up to seven in three rows of seats.

The two debuts in Wednesday are among only nine automaker press conferences, far short of previous years. Many of the new models have been rolled out previously as automakers move away from auto shows and introduce new products virtually.