New regulations will make Canada 1st country to put warning on each cigarette
Canada is poised to become the first country in the world to require that a warning be printed on every cigarette.
Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett says the measure is meant to reach more people, including youth who often share cigarettes and don't encounter the packaging.
A 75-day consultation period is to begin tomorrow.
Bennett also revealed expanded warnings for cigarette packages that include a longer list of smoking's health effects.
Canada has required the photo warnings since the turn of the millennium, but the images haven't been updated in a decade.
Rob Cunningham, senior policy analyst with the Canadian Cancer Society, notes that Canada also set a precedent by requiring the photo warnings, with other countries following suit.
