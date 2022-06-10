iHeartRadio
New regulations will make Canada 1st country to put warning on each cigarette

 Canada is poised to become the first country in the world to require that a warning be printed on every cigarette.
   
 Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett says the measure is meant to reach more people, including youth who often share cigarettes and don't encounter the packaging.
    
A 75-day consultation period is to begin tomorrow.
    
Bennett also revealed expanded warnings for cigarette packages that include a longer list of smoking's health effects.
    
Canada has required the photo warnings since the turn of the millennium, but the images haven't been updated in a decade.
    
Rob Cunningham, senior policy analyst with the Canadian Cancer Society, notes that Canada also set a precedent by requiring the photo warnings, with other countries following suit.

