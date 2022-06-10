New regulations will make Canada 1st country to put warning on each cigarette

Canada is poised to become the first country in the world to require that a warning be printed on every cigarette.



Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett says the measure is meant to reach more people, including youth who often share cigarettes and don't encounter the packaging.



A 75-day consultation period is to begin tomorrow.



Bennett also revealed expanded warnings for cigarette packages that include a longer list of smoking's health effects.



Canada has required the photo warnings since the turn of the millennium, but the images haven't been updated in a decade.



Rob Cunningham, senior policy analyst with the Canadian Cancer Society, notes that Canada also set a precedent by requiring the photo warnings, with other countries following suit.