New report finds temporary foreign workers at Ontario farms face a higher risk of getting COVID

A new report says foreigners who come to work on Ontario's farms are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

It cites their communal living and working conditions.

The report by the deputy chief coroner is based on the COVID deaths of three Mexican migrants last year.

It makes 35 recommendations.

They include putting isolation centres in place and setting up an anonymous phone line for reporting concerns.

The report also calls for random tests of the migrant workers for COVID-19.

Niagara offered vaccines to 3000 migrant workers this past weekend.