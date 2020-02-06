New report, old news, majority of new jobs in the province go to Toronto

A new study has found 90 percent of job creation in the province has been largely centred around two major cities over the last 12 years.

The study by the right wing think tank, the Fraser Institute, has found job creation in Ontario has been uneven with most new jobs created in Toronto and Ottawa, while the rest of the province continues to struggle.

The Institute found from 2008-2018 total employment growth was 17.3 per cent in the GTA and 9.7 per cent in Ottawa, compared to 1.9 per cent in the rest of the province.

Lead researcher, Ben Eisen says “The economic reality in Toronto and Ottawa is much different than in places such as London, Sudbury, Peterborough and Thunder Bay.”