New report ranks Ontario third in job listings per capita
Ontario ranks third in the number of job listings per capita in Canada in a new report from analytics firm Top Data.
The analysis of data collected from job website Indeed.com finds the province has 643 job postings per 10-thousand people as of July 13th.
That was well behind Prince Edward Island, which took first spot with one-thousand-and-161 job postings per 10-thousand people.
But Ontario had the highest number of job postings overall at 69-thousand-165, reflecting the size of the province's population
