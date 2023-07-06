New report suggests Niagara wine industry has $8B in untapped potential

New reports suggest the wine industry of Niagara has much untapped potential.

A new Deloitte Canada report shows Ontario’s wine industry is the key to increasing Niagara’s economy by about $8 billion in the next 25 years.

The report was commissioned by Ontario Craft Wineries, Wine Growers Ontario, and Tourism Partnership Niagara.

Chair of Wine Growers Ontario, Del Rollo, says that a growing wine industry in the region would also have a ripple effect on the local tourism, hospitality and farming industries, and ultimately lead to the growth of the region's overall population.

With the growing market, it's said that Niagara can soon be even bigger than its 14 million visitors a year.