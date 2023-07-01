New research is showing that hungry ticks have found a new way to latch onto hosts.

Research shows that they can zoom through the air using static electricity to latch onto people, pets and other animals.



Humans and animals naturally pick up static charges, and those charges are enough to give ticks a boost to their next blood meal, according to a study published Friday in the journal Current Biology.



While the distance is tiny, "it's the equivalent of us jumping three or four flights of stairs in one go,'' said study author Sam England, an ecologist now at Berlin's Natural History Museum.



They can't jump or fly onto their hosts, he said. Instead, they hang out on a branch or a blade of grass with their legs outstretched and wait for people or animals to pass by.



Researchers found that when they charged up electrodes and placed them near young ticks, the creatures would whiz through the air to land on those electrodes.



In the future, there might be ways developed to reduce that static, experts said.

They say people should keep using classic tick prevention measures, including repellents, to keep themselves safe from bites.