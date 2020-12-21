New restrictions at community centres and arenas in Niagara

As Niagara heads into the Red level of the province's COVID-19 restriction system today, new rules are coming into place at community facilities.

In Niagara-On-The-Lake the Community Centre and Centennial and Meridian Credit Union Arenas are now closed to the public.

Town staff are also taking a closer look at outdoor amenities, such as the Virgil Sportspark, and if it is safe to do so, will support outdoor recreational spaces through the winter.

In St. Catharines the museum and Canals Centre will be limited to 30 people and will close intermittently through the day for cleaning.

The Farmers Market will continue to run on Thursdays and Saturdays, but it will be limited to one patron per vendor.

Ice time will still be available at the Seymour-Sports and Entertainment Centre and the Garden City Arena Complex for training purposes only with a limit of 10 participants.

Change rooms will not be available.

Rex Stimers, Bill Burgoyne Arena, Merritton Arena, and the Russell Avenue and Port Weller Community Centres are closed.

Although some programs continue at the St. Catharines Aquatics Centre, swim lessons are cancelled and a maximum occupancy of 50 people will be imposed in the aquatics area.